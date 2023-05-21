 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trajan Langdon Interviews With The Wizards

Some franchises are a good bet, but some others? Not so much.

By JD King
Long Island Nets v Erie Bayhawks
UNIONDALE, NY - FEBRUARY 27: New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon in attendance for the Erie Bayhawks v Long Island Nets NBA G-League game on February 27, 2020 at NYCB Live! Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images

You could say this is good news or bad, depending on how you look at it: former Duke star Trajan Langdon, currently the General Manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, has interviewed for the lead executive position with the Washington Wizards.

On the good side: Langdon is highly intelligent and capable. He’s done well with the Pelicans. We imagine he’s also well-liked.

On the bad side: It’s the Washington Wizards.

The team was known for decades as the Baltimore and later the Washington Bullets. The late owner Abe Collin changed the name in 1995 but not the team’s fortunes. The Bullets/Wizards have always struggled, both on the court and to stay relevant.

So it’s a major challenge for Langdon, or will be if he takes the job.

On the other hand, if Langdon, or anyone really, managed to make Washington consistently good and competitive, what better item could you put on your resume?

Washington would be lucky to land Langdon, but he might be wise to wait for a more stable franchise, or at least one with a better culture.

