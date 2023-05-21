 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wendell Carter Update - A Second Career Emerges

He’s just 24 and he’s an established NBA player and a budding philanthropist.

By JD King
/ new
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 4: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic shoots a free throw during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 4, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

You may or may not remember, but when Wendell Carter was a recruit, his mother really pushed him hard to choose Harvard over Duke.

And after Carter committed to Duke, it quickly became clear that he was from an unusually strong family. They expected great things from him and weren't afraid to say so.

Carter did very well at Duke of course and now with the Orlando Magic has established himself as a respected NBA player too.

And now that he has a chance to do things, he’s giving back via his own foundation, A Platform^2 Foundation.

Carter’s focus for his foundation is STEM education, particularly for minority students.

That’s pretty cool and also, as his mother says, what his family expects, which kinds of gets us back to what we saw at Duke. That’s a really strong family.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...