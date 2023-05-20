Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum The Celtics Fall Behind Miami, 0-2

Although Jayson Tatum had a solid stat line overall, he and his Boston Celtics had another rocky fourth quarter, coughing up a 12 point lead and losing, 111-105. Tatum again had a poor fourth quarter, shooting 0-3 and giving the ball up twice. Jaylen Brown shot 1-5 in the fourth and had a turnover of his own.
Tatum has not hit a shot in the fourth quarter of the first two games of the series so far.
He’s going to get a lot of criticism after this one because Boston isn’t living up to expectations. There is still time to turn this around though.
