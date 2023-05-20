 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum The Celtics Fall Behind Miami, 0-2

Boston risks getting punked in the Eastern Conference Finals.

By JD King
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dives for a lose ball against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Although Jayson Tatum had a solid stat line overall, he and his Boston Celtics had another rocky fourth quarter, coughing up a 12 point lead and losing, 111-105. Tatum again had a poor fourth quarter, shooting 0-3 and giving the ball up twice. Jaylen Brown shot 1-5 in the fourth and had a turnover of his own.

Tatum has not hit a shot in the fourth quarter of the first two games of the series so far.

He’s going to get a lot of criticism after this one because Boston isn’t living up to expectations. There is still time to turn this around though.

