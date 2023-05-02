Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

Jayson Tatum had an outstanding Game One for the Boston Celtics, racking up 39 points and pulling down 11 rebounds along with five assists.

Unfortunately, James Harden had a brilliant game for Philadelphia, hitting 45 points, which more than made up for the absence of Joel Embiid, who sat out this game with a sprained LCL in his right knee.

This won’t go over well with fans or the media. Boston shot well - 58.7 percent - but had 16 turnovers to Philly’s six - and Philly was much better defensively than were the C’s.

The good news for Capel and Boston is that it is only Game 1. It wouldn’t be the first time that an NBA team started out poorly and managed to win a series.