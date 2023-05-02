Kara Lawson Finds A Portal Point Guard

It’s probably safe to say that when Shayeann Day-Wilson decided to transfer, it came as a surprise, at least outside of the program.

But the portal age means easy come, easy go and vice-versa. At least compared to the old rules.

So Duke picked up a solid point guard when Boston College’s Taina Mair chose to be a Blue Devil on Monday.

When you pair her with Vanessa de Jesus, Duke should have enough to work with.

Kara Lawson is also bringing in several other talented newcomers, so next year’s team also has the potential to be pretty good.

For her part, Mair sounds pretty excited and eager to get going: “I’m super excited to be a part of the Duke family. Duke is a great university both academically and athletically, which allows student-athletes to thrive on and off the court. I can’t wait to get on campus and get to work!”