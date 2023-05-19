Friday’s ACC Player Movement News: Syracuse Picks Up An Interesting Transfer

ACC rosters continue to sift and sort and to be remade and that might go on for a while yet. Here are the latest ins and out for the conference:
Out: Ven-Allen Lubin is off to Vanderbilt, where he’ll play for former UNC star and Cameron villain Jerry Stackhouse. Vandy finished last season with optimism but has seen massive defections since. It’s a great opportunity for Lubin.
Out: Sidney Curry. Can’t blame him for leaving Louisville, and they probably weren’t broken up to see him go either. He’s off to Grand Canyon, which, for some reason, is in Phoenix, about 3 1⁄2 hours away. Wait until he figures that out. Kidding!
In: Kyle Cuffe, Jr. The former Jayhawk missed last season with a serious knee injury. If he’s healthy, he’ll surely help. Syracuse is up to four transfers now: Cuff, Notre Dame’s JJ Starling, Florida State’s Naheem McLeod and Auburn’s Chance Westry.
