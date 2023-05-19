 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

After A Poor Game 1 vs. The Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum Criticism Continues

Which makes Friday night’s game that much more compelling

By JD King
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

For much of the media, it’s open season on Jayson Tatum right now since the former Duke star had an awful Game 1 vs. the Miami Heat.

This article, and the linked podcast, go after Tatum for his perceived “collapse” against Miami.

We’ll say it again: great competition brings out the best in great players. That didn't happen for Tatum in Game 1, clearly.

The good news of course is that it was only Game 1 and Tatum can still control his own destiny, not to mention, well, mentions, likes, and ugly articles.

Perhaps we’ll see a more assertive Boston - and Tatum - Friday night.

