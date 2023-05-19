After A Poor Game 1 vs. The Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum Criticism Continues

For much of the media, it’s open season on Jayson Tatum right now since the former Duke star had an awful Game 1 vs. the Miami Heat.

This article, and the linked podcast, go after Tatum for his perceived “collapse” against Miami.

We’ll say it again: great competition brings out the best in great players. That didn't happen for Tatum in Game 1, clearly.

The good news of course is that it was only Game 1 and Tatum can still control his own destiny, not to mention, well, mentions, likes, and ugly articles.

Perhaps we’ll see a more assertive Boston - and Tatum - Friday night.