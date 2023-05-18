 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And Boston Fall To Miami, 123-116

Not a great start for Tatum and his Celtic teammates

By JD King
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass the ball during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Although Jayson Tatum scored 30 points the Boston Celtics fell to the Miami Heat, 123-116 in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum has taken a lot of criticism for his performance in Game 1, with Shaquille O’Neal for one ripping him for not taking control of the game down the stretch. And he did play poorly in the second half.

Part of that of course is because Miami is just so tough defensively, but still, Shaq is right: great players have to step up.

How Tatum responds is really important, both for Boston and his personal reputation.

