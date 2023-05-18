Thursday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And Boston Fall To Miami, 123-116

Although Jayson Tatum scored 30 points the Boston Celtics fell to the Miami Heat, 123-116 in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum has taken a lot of criticism for his performance in Game 1, with Shaquille O’Neal for one ripping him for not taking control of the game down the stretch. And he did play poorly in the second half.

Part of that of course is because Miami is just so tough defensively, but still, Shaq is right: great players have to step up.

How Tatum responds is really important, both for Boston and his personal reputation.