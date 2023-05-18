Kara Lawson Gets A Major Commitment

In recent years, Canada has sent a ton of talent south to the NCAA and the ACC, including RJ Barrett and Shayeann Day-Wilson.

Another Canadian is on the way to Durham as Toby Fournier has committed to Kara Lawson’s program.

An agile 6-2 forward in the class of 2024, Fournier apparently dunks with relative ease, so that’ll be fun. According to the Chronicle, she first dunked when she was 12 which is well earlier than most boys do.

She’s also rated the #13 player in her class.

Fournier posted this on Instagram: “It has been such a fulfilling and beautiful journey and it’s not over yet. Big dreams need big moves. I’m excited to announce my commitment to Duke and coach Kara Lawson. I look forward to competing on the biggest stages. Bright lights, bigger dreams.”