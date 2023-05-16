Mike Krzyzewski And Johnny Dawkins To Go Into College Basketball Hall Of Fame Together

Just to be clear, there are multiple halls of fame for basketball and former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is already in Springfield, home of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

But he wasn’t in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

He will be soon, and you know what’s incredibly cool?

He’ll be inducted along with former Duke star Johnny Dawkins, which could create a minor dilemma.

Normally, you’d think maybe Dawkins would ask Coach K to present him, but has one inductee ever presented another?

It’s a minor concern, relevant only to Dawkins, Krzyzewski and Duke fans, but it is kind of interesting.

We have no idea who Coach K would ask to present him, but given his periodically rocky relationship with his own college coach, Bob Knight, who isn’t in the best of health anyway, we wouldn’t count on the General showing up. Maybe Jim Boeheim? Grant Hill? Jerry Colangelo?

Also being inducted: former UNC star Tyler Hansbrough, D-II coach Herb Magee and Tom Konchalski, who of course dedicated his life to scouting high school players. He was enormously respected throughout basketball for his analytical talents and his overwhelmingly decent character.