 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Curry Greatness

These plays by Stephen Curry are, in every sense, phenomenal

By JD King
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against the against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

When Steph Curry first burst on the scene at Davidson, it was clear pretty quickly that he was something special. He had little trouble with Duke’s defense when the two played, which was generally true and remains so: Curry gets what he wants and it’s very hard to stop him.

When he got drafted by the Golden State Warriors, someone questioned his talent to Jay Bilas and Bilas paused for a minute and said, ”you do realize that he’s an extremely intelligent player.”

Or words to that effect.

What no one fully understood about him when he was drafted back in 2009 is how committed he is to greatness.

Everyone knows he can shoot. He shoots like nobody’s business. He shoots so well he has changed shooting for the entire league.

What no one could have expected was that he would become a transformative ballhandler as well and also a first-rate passer.

This video features four favorite Curry plays by the guy who put it together. One or two may take your breath away.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...