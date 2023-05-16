YouTube Gold: Curry Greatness

When Steph Curry first burst on the scene at Davidson, it was clear pretty quickly that he was something special. He had little trouble with Duke’s defense when the two played, which was generally true and remains so: Curry gets what he wants and it’s very hard to stop him.

When he got drafted by the Golden State Warriors, someone questioned his talent to Jay Bilas and Bilas paused for a minute and said, ”you do realize that he’s an extremely intelligent player.”

Or words to that effect.

What no one fully understood about him when he was drafted back in 2009 is how committed he is to greatness.

Everyone knows he can shoot. He shoots like nobody’s business. He shoots so well he has changed shooting for the entire league.

What no one could have expected was that he would become a transformative ballhandler as well and also a first-rate passer.

This video features four favorite Curry plays by the guy who put it together. One or two may take your breath away.