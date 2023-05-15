Jeremy Roach To Return To Duke

Jeremy Roach has made his draft decision and it’s to return to Duke for his senior season. That’s great news of course, but as we saw with Kyle Filipowski’s return, it could have downstream consequences, as when Mackenzie Mgbako decommitted.
But no matter what happens with future Blue Devils, the present is looking pretty good: Duke will have a deep backcourt with Roach and Tyrese Proctor back, along with Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt and incoming freshmen Jared McCain and Caleb Foster.
And in other interesting news, former Kansas big man Ernest Udeh will visit Duke tomorrow.
By the way, if you google Kansas portal transfer this is what comes up first. Who knew? Well, aside from Missouri fans, who will surely tell you that they’ve always known Kansas is a portal to hell.
