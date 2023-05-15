Sunday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum Goes Epic

Remember what we were saying about how great players need to play great to truly be considered great?

Well, something like that anyway.

No matter how you define it though, former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum showed Sunday that he has “it.”

Tatum lit up Philly for 51 points, shooting 17-28 and 6-10 on threes (he also hit 11-14 from the line). Tatum pulled down 13 rebounds as well as five assists and two steals.

And zero turnovers.

He was great.

How great?

So great that the talk of breaking up the 76ers began almost immediately.

So great that Philly coach Doc Rivers compared him to LeBron James...the 2012 version of LeBron James.

So great that only two other Celtics managed to score in double figures - running mate Jaylen Brown had 25 and former Virginia Cavalier Malcolm Brogdon had 12.

Tatum has had some up and down moments in this series and facing off against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat won’t be easy either. But Sunday was a career high for Boston’s young star. If Boston gets through Miami, the Celtics will see either Denver with Nikolai Jokic or Los Angeles with James and Anthony Davis.

In other words, Tatum has a chance to place him name in the Celtics pantheon along with Bill Russell, Dave Cowens, Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett and others who won a championship on the parquet floor.