Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: RJ Barrett And The Knicks Are Out

With Miami’s 96-92 win over New York, the Knicks are done for the season. You certainly have to factor Miami’s defense into this, but former Blue Devil RJ Barrett shot just 1-10. And he was pretty honest about his performance afterwards, saying that ”I played terrible. I was very disappointed in just how I played today. I don’t know. It’s a lot right now. You fight for something, and you want something so bad.”

As you’ll see in the links below, that fine an objective journalist Stephen A. Smith had an even- tempered, professional reaction to Barrett’s poor performance. Unfortunately, he’ll probably get that for a while.

The truth though is that Barrett is never going to be the sort of player who regularly carries his team. What he is is a tremendous professional. He works on both ends of the court and always busts his ass. He’ll help any team he’s on.

The Knicks just need more players. Jalen Brunson was the only player who escaped Miami’s defensive dragnet, hitting 14-22. Julian Randle, who Smith also ripped, was just 3-14. Quentin Grimes? 1-6. Obi Toppin? 2-5. Jason Hart hit 5-10, but no one else was even close to a decent night.

On Sunday, we’ll see if Brotherhood member Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics can avoid elimination at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.