Thursday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And Boston Move On To Game 7

Another rough start for Tatum but a tremendous run late

By JD King
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs- Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
 PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 11: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics goes to the basket during the game round two game six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on on May 11, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Remember how we were saying that Jayson Tatum wasn’t playing very well and the stuff about great players being great when it mattered? He hadn’t done that in the series against Philly - until Thursday night.

Tatum started off slow again, hitting just 1-14 to start. But he got hot in the 4th and helped carry the Celtics to a critical Game 6 win that evened the series at 3-3.

Tatum hit four threes late to help salt the game away, but Boston’s defense really carried the day: the Sixers were shut out from the floor for the last 6:10 other than one meaningless basket with :22 left.

Boston still has to play better, but Game 7 in their place? That’s the last thing Philly wanted to see.

