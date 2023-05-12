Thursday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Jayson Tatum And Boston Move On To Game 7

Remember how we were saying that Jayson Tatum wasn’t playing very well and the stuff about great players being great when it mattered? He hadn’t done that in the series against Philly - until Thursday night.

Tatum started off slow again, hitting just 1-14 to start. But he got hot in the 4th and helped carry the Celtics to a critical Game 6 win that evened the series at 3-3.

Tatum hit four threes late to help salt the game away, but Boston’s defense really carried the day: the Sixers were shut out from the floor for the last 6:10 other than one meaningless basket with :22 left.

Boston still has to play better, but Game 7 in their place? That’s the last thing Philly wanted to see.