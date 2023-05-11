JJ Redick As Toronto’s Next Coach? Could Be

As his long NBA career started to wind down, Duke legend JJ Redick began to put together an impressive media career.

He started with podcasting and moved to ESPN, where he has built a reputation as a guy who is blunt and honest.

The most interesting thing about his media career is how he thoroughly changed his image. Starting at Duke, he was seen by many (non-Duke fans) as insufferably cocky. The real Redick is much more than the stereotype foisted on us by lazy reporters.

Now though, he’s mulling a return to the NBA in a different capacity: he has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors head coaching job.

What kind of coach would Redick make?

Well first, his players would quickly learn that he sets a standard for hard work: no one outworked Redick as a player.

He has a vast knowledge of what it takes to play in the league and he also still knows most of the players and their tendencies.

We honestly hadn't thought about this, but with Mike Krzyzewski’s new role as an NBA advisor/consigliere, you wonder if he suggested Redick to the Raptors.

Either way, if he gets the job, the standard NBA advice applies: rent, don’t buy.