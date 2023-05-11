Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Barrett And Brunson Save The Knicks

RJ Barrett and The New York Knicks bounced back from a poor performance in Game 4 against the Miami Heat to win 112-103 in Game 5.
Barrett shot 8-17/3-8 for 26 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and passed out two assists.
Brunson had a brilliant game though with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
New York thus staves off elimination and cuts Miami’s lead to 3-2. Game 6 is Friday evening in Miami.
