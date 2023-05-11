 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Barrett And Brunson Save The Knicks

A very good game by RJ Barrett but a great game by Jalen Brunson

By JD King
/ new
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Five
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Julius Randle #30 and RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks look for the rebound against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

RJ Barrett and The New York Knicks bounced back from a poor performance in Game 4 against the Miami Heat to win 112-103 in Game 5.

Barrett shot 8-17/3-8 for 26 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and passed out two assists.

Brunson had a brilliant game though with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

New York thus staves off elimination and cuts Miami’s lead to 3-2. Game 6 is Friday evening in Miami.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...