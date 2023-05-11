Podcast #514 - A New Dukie And A Portal Deadline

The Duke roster got a new addition with Stanford transfer Neal Begovich and while he projects as a practice player, his transfer presents a golden opportunity for the Duke Basketball Roundup gang to chat about Duke’s amazing success at holding onto players this off-season. With the portal window due to close in only hours, Duke has not lost a single player to the rush to find greener pastures, which is certainly not the case for the rest of the ACC.

The DBR Podcast guys also dive into the decision facing Jeremy Roach. He didn’t get invited to any of the NBA combines. Does that mean his only real choice is to return to Durham?

And, after the break, the guys give us quick hits on a bunch of Duke topics including JJ Redick eyeing a NBA coaching gig and some of the strange transfer decisions hitting other ACC teams this off-season.