Coach K Picks Up Another Retirement Gig

Some people’s ideas about retirement are clearly different than others. Take former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski for instance.

After stepping down as Duke’s head coach last years, he could be puttering around in his garden, something he apparently quite enjoys. Instead, he’s pursuing multiple careers, at least three at last count: his radio gig with Sirius/XM, a lucrative speaking career and a busy role with the Emily K Center.

Well, make it four careers because Krzyzewski is now officially affiliated with the NBA: he’s become a special adviser to basketball operations.

Basically it sounds like he’s now a resource to any team who would like his help. The line starts with Atlanta, which is part-owned by Grant Hill and coached by Quin Snyder. Mike Brey is a new assistant too.

Seriously though, it sounds like a great gig for Coach K. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game. Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

Most retirees don’t have four jobs, but clearly, this is no ordinary retiree. The NBA got lucky with this. Too bad the NCAA wasn’t smart enough to strike first.