Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff News: Down 3-2, Jayson Tatum And The Boston Celtics Are In Trouble

Although Jayson Tatum finished Tuesday’s Game 5 with 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, it wasn’t enough as the Boston Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-103.

Joel Embiid has been a tough matchup for the Celtics, and that’s been the biggest difference.

There’s no denying that it was a bad game by Boston though. The Celtics were just bad. Tatum did get 36 but he only shot 11-27. And only Tatum and Jaylen Brown were even passably good on offense.

Tatum is widely expected to become one of the absolute elite NBA players of his generation, but right now, he’s not there.

The good news is there are two games left in the series, so there’s still time to get back on track.