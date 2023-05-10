Wednesday’s ACC Portal And Player Movement News - Clemson Signs Four

Some important ACC notes to kick off your Wednesday.

First, Louisville legend Denny Crum has passed away. People naturally forget things as time goes by, but Crum was great.

He was way ahead of the curve when it came to positionless basketball, or something that was at least on the road to it.

When Mike Krzyzewski first got to Duke, he scheduled some games with the Cardinals, perhaps as a way of assessing where the Blue Devils stood. And of course in 1986, Louisville, with help from Nolan Smith’s dad Derek, defeated Duke for the national championship.

Like so many older coaches, Crum’s career trailed off near the end and he was more or less forced out. He had an undeniably brilliant career though and basketball is better for it.

Clemson seems to have finalized its roster refresh. The Tigers will be bringing in Joe Girard from Syracuse, Jack Clark from NC State, Jake Heidbreder from Air Force and Bas Leyte out of UNC-G.

Girard of course came to Syracuse after a records-shattering offensive career in high school. Can he get back to that? Clark had his moments at NC State but wasn’t really consistent and had some injury issues too. But he’s 6-8 and athletic enough to help.

Jake Heidbreder is a 6-5 guard who looks like he’s about 12. But he averaged 15.1 ppg and could be a problem. Keep an eye on him.

And finally, Leyte. He appears to be competent so at least he should be able to do what Ben Middlebrooks did this past season before transferring to NC State.

It’s a decent group and the thing is that any or all of them could exceed expectations.

Over on Twitter, David Teel points out that the ACC now has a record nine intraconference transfers:

Girard, Middlebrooks, Clark, Ebenezer Dowuana (NC State to Georgia Tech), Tyler Nickel (UNC to Virginia Tech), Jae’Lyn Withers ( Louisville to UNC), Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame to UNC), JJ Starling (Notre Dame to UNC) and Matthew Cleveland (Florida State to Miami).