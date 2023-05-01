Duke Recruiting: It Must Be Nice To Be A Boozer

Carlos Boozer came out of Alaska as a 5-star recruit and went on to a superb career at Duke. Then he went on to a long and admirable NBA career.

Now his twin sons, Cameron and Cayden, are on the rise. Cayden is a highly regarded point guard, a Top 25 player at a minimum. But Cameron is increasingly seen as unusually good. It may be premature and unfair (it almost certainly is), but some people have compared him to young LeBron James.

Just 15, Cameron was one of the major stars at EYBL and naturally, he’s the apple of every coach’s eye. Everyone wants him, including his father’s alma mater. And what does he say about the Blue Devils?

“Duke is a great program and they’re one of those places that have a lot of pros coming out of there. Everything they do on the court just kind of shows me who they are, and, historically, they’ve just been great in general.”

It’s going to be fun to watch him grow into the player he will ultimately be.

By the way, Carlos and CeCe has an older son, Carmani, who is also an athlete but his game is baseball. As the jokey title says, it must be nice to be a Boozer, but like everyone else, it isn’t always easy. We never heard this story about Carmani. The best news is that he is apparently fine and thriving.