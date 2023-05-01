YouTube Gold: Virginia’s Ralph Sampson

For a number of reasons, Ralph Sampson is not remembered the way people expected, injuries and the rise of Michael Jordan and Sampson’s Houston teammate Hakeem Olajuwon, who soon eclipsed Sampson among them.

For a modern analogy, Sampson was kind of an early version of Victor Wembanyama. He didn't really shoot the three pointer, but he could from time to time. And he wasn’t as good a ballhandler as Wembanyama is, but by the standard of his day, he was very solid. Indeed, he talked about playing guard. No one was going to use a 7-4 guard in the 1980’s but a guy can dream.

Before all that thought, Sampson was incredible. He was lithe, had great instincts and was superbly athletic.

This highlight video from his time at Virginia is amazing. It didn’t last long, but for a few years, Sampson was as good as any big man in the game.