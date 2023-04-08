The ACC Is Fresh Out Of Calebs

Two significant transfer commitments out of the ACC as UNC’s Caleb Love has picked Michigan and Caleb Mills will play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

Mills is an average player but Love still has significant talent. For whatever reason he wasn’t able to harness it at UNC, but perhaps he can do better at Michigan, and with significant losses, the Wolverines can use him.

We don't know for sure that this is true, but we hear that former Blue Devil Joey Baker may have one more year of eligibility and we’re pretty sure that would be the first time that a former Duke and UNC player joined forces for another NCAA team.