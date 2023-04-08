YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Lights Up Maryland

JJ Redick was, shall we say, not beloved by Maryland fans, who delighted in targeting him and who pulled some pretty good pranks on him too.

For the most part, he embraced his villainous role and gave it right back to the Twerps. They certainly didn’t like him but there’s no question they feared him and they were wise to do so because Redick was a devastating shooter. It wasn’t uncommon to see him score 20 in a half or to rip off a bunch in a row when he got particularly hot.

In this game from College Park in 2006, Redick torched Maryland for 35 points. He was pretty unstoppable as he so often was.

One of the most fun things about playing Maryland in that era was watching Gary Williams and assistant Billy Hahn rage on the sidelines. If you haven’t heard, Hahn died this week of a heart attack. He was 69. Our condolences to his loved ones.