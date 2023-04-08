 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jayson Tatum’s New Shoe Debuts

An exciting new direction for the former Blue Devil

By JD King
/ new
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 7: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots during the game against the Toronto Raptors on April 7, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s become a bit of a tradition for Duke players to get signature shoes and the latest to join that elite level of the Brotherhood is Jayson Tatum.

His shoe, the Jordan Tatum, went on sale Friday. He joins Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving as former Blue Devils who have signature shoes. We’re sure that MJ appreciates the income but equally sure that he’d prefer to sign at least one former UNC player too. Right now, there is no competition at this level of the rivalry.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...