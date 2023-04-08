Jayson Tatum’s New Shoe Debuts

It’s become a bit of a tradition for Duke players to get signature shoes and the latest to join that elite level of the Brotherhood is Jayson Tatum.

His shoe, the Jordan Tatum, went on sale Friday. He joins Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving as former Blue Devils who have signature shoes. We’re sure that MJ appreciates the income but equally sure that he’d prefer to sign at least one former UNC player too. Right now, there is no competition at this level of the rivalry.