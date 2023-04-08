Jayson Tatum’s New Shoe Debuts

It’s become a bit of a tradition for Duke players to get signature shoes and the latest to join that elite level of the Brotherhood is Jayson Tatum.
His shoe, the Jordan Tatum, went on sale Friday. He joins Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving as former Blue Devils who have signature shoes. We’re sure that MJ appreciates the income but equally sure that he’d prefer to sign at least one former UNC player too. Right now, there is no competition at this level of the rivalry.
- Jayson Tatum’s special gesture to Celtics on Jordan Tatum 1 launch day
- Boston’s Jayson Tatum gifts the Celtics coaching staff his new signature shoe
- Jayson Tatum sneakers for sale: Where to buy the Tatum 1 online
- ‘Tatum 1’ Shoes Debut in Boston
- Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘Thankful, Grateful, Excited’ for Release of Jordan Tatum 1
- Basketball fans line up outside Boston store for early release of Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneakers
- Celtics’ Jayson Tatum opens up about upcoming shoe release
- Tatum’s signature Jordan shoes get early release in Boston
- Celtics’ Jayson Tatum drops epic Tatum 1 shoe video
Loading comments...