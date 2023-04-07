Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick To Duke?

Chris Graham, of the Augusta Free Press, is reporting that Kadin Shedrick is telling his Virginia teammates that he’s probably going to transfer to Duke.

He’d probably be a useful pickup. At 6-11, he’s obviously been focused on defense because Tony Bennett’s system requires you to do that: no D, no minutes.

He’d give Duke a reliable big man, whether he starts or comes off the bench. And of course Jon Scheyer and his staff have seen him play a lot and studied him on film extensively to get ready for the ‘Hoos. If he does actually become a Blue Devil, he might be the most well scouted transfer Duke has ever had.

A native of Holly Springs, there might be some attraction to coming back to North Carolina as well.

What will be really interesting is how the Virginia fan base would react. Virginia has thrived under Bennett and routinely finishes near or at the top of the ACC. That said, Duke remains a bugaboo for Virginia and, we think, the only ACC school Bennett doesn't have a winning record against.

Clearly Shedrick’s role at Virginia deteriorated this year and he didn’t look to have a prominent role going forward.

Despite that, UVA fans are likely to think: Duke? Seriously, Kadin: Duke?

Which means that it’ll be a lot of fun for Blue Devil fans if he actually ends up in Duke Blue, and hopefully more fun for Shedrick than Virginia ended up being too.