A Look At The ACC And The Transfer Portal

It’s transfer season and more than 1,000 players have gone portaling. Around the ACC, Caleb Love, Kaden Shedrick, Jae’Lyn Withers, Puff Johnson, Cormac Ryan, Jack Clark, Greg Gantt, JJ Starling, Isaac Traudt, Dontrez Styles, Will Shaver, Tyler Nickel, Jon Hugley and Joe Girard to name a few, are on the move.

It’s hard to keep track of everyone, not least of all because the portal isn’t actually public. But we can track some things.