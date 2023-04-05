A Look At The ACC And The Transfer Portal

It’s transfer season and more than 1,000 players have gone portaling. Around the ACC, Caleb Love, Kaden Shedrick, Jae’Lyn Withers, Puff Johnson, Cormac Ryan, Jack Clark, Greg Gantt, JJ Starling, Isaac Traudt, Dontrez Styles, Will Shaver, Tyler Nickel, Jon Hugley and Joe Girard to name a few, are on the move.
It’s hard to keep track of everyone, not least of all because the portal isn’t actually public. But we can track some things.
- Love - the two schools apparently most likely to get the former UNC guard are Michigan and Missouri. A St. Louis kid, Missouri would mean going home.
- Shedrick - there’s no word yet but Duke is apparently interested.
- Withers - A Charlotte kid, he’s reportedly getting interest from UNC, Pitt and Illinois, among others.
- Johnson - Kentucky is apparently interested, as is Pitt. Maybe he could find a role at UK, but if he didn’t play for a mediocre and less talented UNC team, what are his odds in Lexington, with a great class coming in?
- Ryan - He’s looking into the NBA as well as other schools. Now that Notre Dame has made a smart hire, he could also take his sixth season. Could Micah Shrewsbury win him back to the Irish?
- Clark - haven’t seen or heard anything yet.
- Gantt - haven’t seen or heard anything yet.
- Starling - he opted to leave Notre Dame, following former coach Mike Brey out of South Bend and is going home to New York to play for Syracuse.
- Traudt - he’s gone back home to Nebraska to play for Creighton where his three point shooting should fit right in.
- Styles - he may be down to NC State or Georgetown. NC State would be much more fun, wouldn’t it?
- Shaver - He’s planning to visit Florida, UAB, Belmont and Liberty.
- Nickel - he’s already committed to Virginia Tech.
- Hugley - no commitment yet but he’s planning to visit West Virginia which seems like a good fit.
- Girard - he’s heard from a ton of schools including Indiana, Pitt, Arkansas, Butler, Ohio State, Loyola Chicago and Clemson, among others.
- We’d like for him to pick Clemson and then say he did it for the food. Too bad he didn’t think of it for April Fool’s Day.
