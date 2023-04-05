We Have To Say, This Never Occurred To Us

The transfer portal has led to some unexpected results including intra conference transfers, something that almost never happened just a few years ago.

It’s led to some surprise movements like Justin McKoy leaving Virginia for UNC and former NC State center Ebenezer Dowuona moving to Georgia Tech.

So far it hasn't affected the Blue Devils, but it’s now a possibility as former Virginia big Kadin Shedrick has apparently been contacted by Duke.

It’s an interesting possibility.

Shedrick clearly lost favor with the Virginia coaching staff and his playing time dropped dramatically. His future prospects there seemed shaky at best and a transfer was probably best for both sides.

But the Holly Springs native is still 6-11 and he’s filled out to 235, up considerably from 200 in high school. And when he was needed at the end of the season, when Ben Vander Plas broke his hand, he came through nicely, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in a losing effort to Furman in the NCAA Tournament.

And of course, Duke is very familiar with him, which is a bonus.

Getting back to McKoy: he has made his decision and has apparently committed to Hawaii. You know, if you’re not going to play, you might as well not play within walking distance of Waikiki.