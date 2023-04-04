Hello Duke fans and welcome to the Duke Basketball...Roundup? YES! With the calendar moving to April, it’s official...we are the Duke Basketball Roundup Podcast! We spend a couple of minutes going through the new name and some of the changes that are forthcoming to the show over the next week as we move to our new home on Podbean.

The main highlight of the show isn’t us however...it’s the announcement that Dereck Lively has decided to depart Duke for the NBA Draft. Jason, Sam, and Donald reflect on the year that D-Live had for the Blue Devils and how they think he will carve out a terrific NBA career. We will always have 8 blocks against UNC, and his defense and motor are going to be something that teams really want in a 5 at the next level.

After the break, with Dereck Lively leaving, Duke is looking at the transfer portal. There are four big men out there that are looking at new homes that Duke has either contacted or fans are loosely linking to Duke, and we go through those players and what they bring to the table. In the end, while none of them have Lively’s qualities, Duke is right to try and add them to a team that is looking like one of the best in the country to start the 2023-24 season.

We have a new ⁠Twitter account⁠! Find us on there ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠. We will also have some new landing pages and links coming to you over the next week, but our trusty email address stays the same: DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com. Let us know your thoughts on the new name and any other topics that we can save for an offseason day!