Twitter Gold: It’s A Hurley World Now

UConn won its fifth title Monday night with an impressive combination of skill, toughness and resilience.

This was the first title for Dan Hurley of course, and you can tell it meant the world to him.

It also meant the world to his father, Bob Hurley, Sr., and brother Bobby, who of course had a legendary career at Duke and now coaches at Arizona State.

Dan - we’ve been calling him Danny because that’s how we’ve always heard it, but now he prefers Dan - and Bobby are famously close. They fought like all brothers, and obviously both are hyper competitive, but those guys always have each other’s backs.

Always.

So in that spirit, as Dan rises to the top of his profession, we’d like to link a couple of Twitter videos tonight in honor of the Brothers Hurley..

First one is them coaching together and it’s hilarious. They are so in sync. Hopefully someone on that staff was a bit calmer than these two.

This one is Bobby looking as Dan triumphs, which is also pretty sweet and here’s Bobby talking about how proud he is of his little brother.

It was a great moment for all the Hurleys and we couldn’t be happier for Dan.