 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Championship Links

The worst thing about a championship game is that the end of the season is so close.

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinals-Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State
 Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher smiles on the sideline against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. 
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...