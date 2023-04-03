Monday’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Championship Links

DUKE
ACC
- Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Wins Prestigious Guy Lewis Award for Houston Boys Basketball POY
- Noie: One Zoom with Micah Shrewsberry, and it was basically over
- Elizabeth Kitley announces return to Virginia Tech women’s basketball
- Merrimack Transfer Jordan Minor Schedules Visit to Virginia
- Virginia Forward Transfer Hears from West Virginia
- Virginia Makes the Top Five for Texas Tech Transfer Robert Jennings
- Transfer Micah Handlogten on NC State offer: ‘It’s just surreal’
- Georgia Tech Should Shoot It’s Shot With Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson
NATIONAL
- College basketball transfer portal 2023: Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson tops rankings of players on the move
- Underdog SDSU Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong in National Title Clash with UConn
- Redshirt freshman Alex Karaban has shot into position as UConn’s ‘unsung hero’ on march to NCAA Championship
- Transfer portal helped lift UConn, San Diego State into NCAA championship game
- San Diego State thrives off March Madness underdog status: ‘We’re special’
- San Diego State vs UConn odds and picks - Huskies favored in title game
- UConn notes: Calcaterra reunites with former college coach at Final Four
- UConn or San Diego State? Which men’s team will join the LSU women as national champs?
- UConn Huskies anticipate national championship against San Diego
- UConn’s Hawkins bounces back from illness just in time for Final Four
- Built to win: UConn men shoot for 5th national title
- Adama Sanogo poised to add his name to UConn’s legacy of elite big men
- UConn’s Donovan Clingan speaks ahead of national championship game
- Behind Andre Jackson’s thunderous dunk in UConn men’s basketball win over Miami: ‘I’d hang it up’
- UConn’s Joey Calcaterra speaks ahead of national championship game
- UConn HC Dan Hurley’s eye-opening take ahead of national title game vs. San Diego State
- UConn’s Adama Sanogo learned to love basketball after growing up in Mali
- 2023 NCAA Championship: UConn’s Dan Hurley, San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher both sons of established coaches
- Dom Amore: With UConn men on the brink of a title, the program’s mystique can be felt
- UConn’s Jordan Hawkins blames sickness on calamari, vows he’ll never eat it again; national championship notes
- Chris Russo cheering on UConn with son Tim a graduate assistant on Dan Hurley’s staff
- As his Final Four sign-off approaches, Jim Nantz is the same eager fan he always was: ‘He’s just a romantic’
- A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories
Loading comments...