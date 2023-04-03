YouTube Gold: The Kris Jenkins Shot

After Lamont Butler hit his now famous shot to knock Florida Atlantic out of this year’s NCAA Tournament, a lot of people compared it to the legendary buzzer beater that Kris Jenkins hit to steal the 2016 NCAA championship from UNC.

This video takes a closer look at it. A lot of people have probably forgotten about the absolutely insane shot that Marcus Paige hit to tie the score for UNC, but that’s here.

So is a long and careful explanation of how both teams got to the finals. In UNC’s case, it means going back to the disastrous Doherty era and a brief mention of the epic academic scandal.

Then it goes on to look at how ‘Nova got there. It touches on the relationship between UNC’s Nate Britt and Jenkins.

A lot of people have probably forgotten just how amazing the Paige shot was, but that’s partly because of the brilliant Villanova response - and there’s a key piece here involving a broom that you’ll want to pay attention to.

And in the end of course, Jenkins hit one of the most iconic shots in NCAA history.