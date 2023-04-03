 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: The Kris Jenkins Shot

In NCAA history, perhaps only Christian Laettner’s buzzer beater was more epic

By JD King
NCAA Men’s Final Four - Villanova v Oklahoma
 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 04: Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates after hitting the winning shot during the NCAA College Basketball Tournament Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 04, 2016 in Houston, Texas. The Wildcats won 77-74.
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

After Lamont Butler hit his now famous shot to knock Florida Atlantic out of this year’s NCAA Tournament, a lot of people compared it to the legendary buzzer beater that Kris Jenkins hit to steal the 2016 NCAA championship from UNC.

This video takes a closer look at it. A lot of people have probably forgotten about the absolutely insane shot that Marcus Paige hit to tie the score for UNC, but that’s here.

So is a long and careful explanation of how both teams got to the finals. In UNC’s case, it means going back to the disastrous Doherty era and a brief mention of the epic academic scandal.

Then it goes on to look at how ‘Nova got there. It touches on the relationship between UNC’s Nate Britt and Jenkins.

A lot of people have probably forgotten just how amazing the Paige shot was, but that’s partly because of the brilliant Villanova response - and there’s a key piece here involving a broom that you’ll want to pay attention to.

And in the end of course, Jenkins hit one of the most iconic shots in NCAA history.

