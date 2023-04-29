Friday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

You’ve probably heard about the, uh, issues that Dillon Brooks has had with LeBron James in the Lakers-Grizzlies series. At one point, Brooks told the media that “I don’t care, he’s old” about James.

He might care now: James helped the Lakers destroy the Grizzlies, 125-85, thus ending the season for former Blue Devils Tyus Jones and Luke Kennard.

Jones had four rebounds, four assists, three steals and three points while Kennard was out with a sore shoulder.

Before the game, James apparently spoke to Brooks and basically asked him if he knew what was coming. For his part, Brooks left the locker room before the media came in, which was pretty weak.

No one from Duke is in action until Sunday night when RJ Barrett and the Knicks open Round 2 with the Heat where Barrett will have his hands full with Jimmy Butler.