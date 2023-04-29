Saturday’s ACC Portal And Player Movement News

In Saturday’s edition of ACC Portal And Player Movement News, former ‘Cane Danilo Jovanovich has committed to Louisville. He didn’t play to speak of - he could have redshirted in fact after getting injured and may have. We honestly don’t know.

But he had a decent reputation in high school, he’s matured physically at Miami and he’s reputedly a good shooter.

It’s hard to know what to expect from him, but we had a reasonable idea of what we can expect from Jovanovich as we extrapolate from Jim Larranaga’s previous recruits. Larranaga prizes good shooting, versatility and intelligence. And if he has those qualities, he’ll be an asset for Louisville.

Speaking of Louisville, Hailey Van Lith has committed to LSU where she will team up with Angel Reese, among others. The Tigers will have a massive NIL presence this coming season.

Pitt is still looking for help and one of the players they’re after is Niagara guard Noah Thomasson, who says he’ll make his decision on May 10th. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this past season.

Finally, it’s no big surprise that DJ Burns decided to return to NC State this week. First, he was a huge success in both senses of the word, and second, his folk-hero status means opportunities he wouldn’t be able to easily replicate elsewhere. He’s not an NBA player, so might as well make book while he can.