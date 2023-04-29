YouTube Gold: Isaiah Evans

When you think back, there really haven’t been that many players from the state of North Carolina who played ball at Duke. Off the top, here’s who we remember. We know we’ll miss some, but this should be pretty close, at least back to about 1969:

Randy Denton

Stu Yarbrough

Kenny Dennard

Rich Ford

David Henderson

Kevin Strickland

Shavlik Randolph

Ryan Kelly

Brandon Ingram

Harry Giles

Joey Baker

Wendell Moore

Caleb Foster

Now you can add Isaiah Evans to that list.

Evans, a 6-8/190 lb. wing from Huntersville’s North Mecklenburg, has been compared to former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram, mostly because he’s long-armed and thin and can shoot.

Those kinds of comparisons are never fair.

For one thing, skill sets and potential aside, Ingram was and still is fairly reserved on the court. From this clip, you can tell that Evans is more fiery (indeed, there is one spot that’s possibly NSFW, FYI).

The most startling part is the last shot. Obviously he’s a high-level high school player but for anyone, that’s a pretty amazing shot. He’s going to be fun to watch.