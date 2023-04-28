Thursday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

Given that Quin Snyder only took over Atlanta in the middle of the season, the Hawks have done fairly well. The Hawks bowed out of the playoffs Thursday, losing to Boston 128-120. That closes the series out at 4-2 and Boston will move on.

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 30 points and 12 boards. He also had seven assists and two blocks.

Jalen Johnson got five minutes off the bench and scored five points. AJ Griffin did not play.

It’ll be interesting to see what Hotlanta does in the off-season. Snyder apparently negotiated to have a lot of input in personnel decisions so whatever happens, he’ll be heavily involved. And those decisions of course could involve Johnson and Griffin, so stay tuned.