Duke Recruiting: Isaiah Evans Will Be A Blue Devil!

Duke landed another outstanding recruit Thursday evening when Isaiah Evans tweeted that he was joining the Brotherhood.
At 6-8 and just 190, Evans has drawn comparisons to former Duke star Brandon Ingram. He’s also a good shooter and has the potential to stretch the defense and also to shred it.
Evans is the second recruit for 2024. He joins Darren Harris, who is a superb shooter. As we’ve said previously, Scheyer seems to be targeting really good shooters and scorers. It’s going to be fun to see where he takes things from here.
- 5-star 2024 small forward Isaiah Evans announces commitment to Duke men’s basketball
- Five-star small forward Isaiah Evans commits to Duke
- Duke basketball lands five-star in-state recruit Isaiah Evans
- North Carolina’s top HS basketball player, Isaiah Evans, commits to Duke
- Five-Star Wing Isaiah Evans Commits To Duke
- Isaiah Evans commits to Duke; 2024 5-star picks Blue Devils over Alabama, Texas, others
Loading comments...