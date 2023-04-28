 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Isaiah Evans Will Be A Blue Devil!

Great news for Jon Scheyer’s young program

By JD King
Ohio State v Duke
DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 30: High school basketball player Isaiah Evans (middle center) attends the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 30, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 81-72.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke landed another outstanding recruit Thursday evening when Isaiah Evans tweeted that he was joining the Brotherhood.

At 6-8 and just 190, Evans has drawn comparisons to former Duke star Brandon Ingram. He’s also a good shooter and has the potential to stretch the defense and also to shred it.

Evans is the second recruit for 2024. He joins Darren Harris, who is a superb shooter. As we’ve said previously, Scheyer seems to be targeting really good shooters and scorers. It’s going to be fun to see where he takes things from here.

