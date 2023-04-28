Duke Recruiting: Isaiah Evans Will Be A Blue Devil!

Duke landed another outstanding recruit Thursday evening when Isaiah Evans tweeted that he was joining the Brotherhood.

At 6-8 and just 190, Evans has drawn comparisons to former Duke star Brandon Ingram. He’s also a good shooter and has the potential to stretch the defense and also to shred it.

Evans is the second recruit for 2024. He joins Darren Harris, who is a superb shooter. As we’ve said previously, Scheyer seems to be targeting really good shooters and scorers. It’s going to be fun to see where he takes things from here.