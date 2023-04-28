 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Duke’s Big 2012 Comeback Over NC State

This one was one for the books

By JD King
North Carolina State v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 16: Austin Rivers #0 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with teammate and future brother-in-law Seth Curry #30 as the Duke Blue Devils defeat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 78-73 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2012 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Everybody remembers the Austin Rivers game, when the one-and-done freshman hit an insane buzzer beater in Chapel Hill to cap off a brilliant comeback.

But there was another comeback eight days later. It wasn’t as dramatic, but it was also remarkable.

NC State had gone up by 20 in the first half and, as Coach K said, the Pack played great for 29 minutes. It was just that Duke played better in the last 11:00, and not least of all Seth Curry, who scored 21 points in the second half.

Duke ripped off two massive runs in the second half, one of 13-0 and another 20-3 bit of Cameron delirium to pull off another crazy comeback.

After the game, Austin Rivers said “I’m tired of doing this, to tell you the truth. This is a great win, but we’re exhausted, man. This is a weird win for us. I’m so proud and everybody’s so proud, but at the same time, we need to stop doing this. To be down in 20 in Cameron should never happen.”

There is no embed for this video so please hit the link above.

