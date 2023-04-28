YouTube Gold: Duke’s Big 2012 Comeback Over NC State

Everybody remembers the Austin Rivers game, when the one-and-done freshman hit an insane buzzer beater in Chapel Hill to cap off a brilliant comeback.

But there was another comeback eight days later. It wasn’t as dramatic, but it was also remarkable.

NC State had gone up by 20 in the first half and, as Coach K said, the Pack played great for 29 minutes. It was just that Duke played better in the last 11:00, and not least of all Seth Curry, who scored 21 points in the second half.

Duke ripped off two massive runs in the second half, one of 13-0 and another 20-3 bit of Cameron delirium to pull off another crazy comeback.

After the game, Austin Rivers said “I’m tired of doing this, to tell you the truth. This is a great win, but we’re exhausted, man. This is a weird win for us. I’m so proud and everybody’s so proud, but at the same time, we need to stop doing this. To be down in 20 in Cameron should never happen.”

