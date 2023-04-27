Joe Ovies & Joe Giglio Out At 99.9

To be honest, we were never regular listeners to Joe Ovies on 99.9. We listened at times when he was paired with Adam Gold and marveled as the on-air chemistry seemed to fall apart. That was entertaining.

But we did listen to Joe fairly often in the car, and we’ve followed him closely on Twitter too, and he’s always, clearly, loved Triangle Sports. He used to be somewhat snarky on the radio, but over time, he matured into a really, really good companion. That was true on Twitter too, where we really came to appreciate his passion for Duke, UNC and NC State. He was always fair to all three, which is really important around here, and we grew to respect him a great deal.

We came to realize that we underestimated the young Ovies and grew to really like him. In short, he’s a good man and he’s very good at what he does.

So we were really surprised to see that the show he does with Joe Giglio has been canceled. It was a staple of local sports culture and it’s going to be hard to replace.

We have no idea what the Joes are going to do, but the media world is changing and morphing into something very different. They have a lot of opportunities, not least of all podcasting, which is eating into radio anyway. Hopefully they’ll find a home there and continue to cover the Triangle as well as they have. We’ll be happy to help promote them whatever they end up doing.