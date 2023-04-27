Wednesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

Wednesday was a big night for the Brotherhood as New York finished off Cleveland, 106-95, the Grizzlies overcame the Lakers 116-99 while Milwaukee was eliminated by Miami, 128-126.

And it was a tough end for Grayson Allen, as he whiffed a shot that could have tied it. But realistically, Milwaukee was down 3-1 and were not going to win this series.

Given the general hostility he’s received since his Duke days, Allen is probably going to catch it from fans, traditional media and social media for a while.

New York, however, was on the other end of that scale and RJ Barrett was a big reason why.

He had a poor Game 1 but since then has been huge for the Knicks and he was in this one, too, scoring 21 on 7-13 from the floor in New York’s 106-95 win over the Cavs. The Knicks won the series 4-1.

In the Memphis win over the Lakers, Tyus Jones got 15 minutes and three points and three assists while Luke Kennard got 18 minutes, finishing with six points and five boards.

On Thursday, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on Quin Snyder’s Atlanta Hawks. Boston is up 3-2 but the game is in Atlanta.