Thursday’s ACC Portal And Player Movement News

Some interesting developments as college basketball rosters sift and resort themselves.

First up, UNC’s Puff Johnson has settled on Penn State, where he’ll play for new coach Mike Rhoades.

Wake Forest picked up a promising player in 6-5 Hunter Sallis, who previously was at Gonzaga. He’ll have two years left with the Deacons. Wake coach Steve Forbes is really building a reputation for finding guards who are ready to shine. We’ve said before that some coaches will master the new paradigm. Forbes looks like he might be one of them. Sallis was a five-star player coming out of high school.

In Atlanta, Damon Stoudamire continues to overhaul Georgia Tech’s roster, this time bringing in Amaree Abram from Ole Miss. He played one year for Kermit Davis and was also a teammate of former Blue Devil Jaemyn Brakefield, but opted to leave when Davis was fired. He’s a 6-5 guard out of Port Arthur, Texas, home of legendary singer Janis Joplin and also football coach Jimmy Johnson. In fact, they were high school classmates (Joplin said that some of her classmates really tormented her for being different and Johnson was one of those guys).

Abrams averaged eight points, two boards and two assists. He should help.

Former Tech big man Cyril Martinov has picked his new school: he’s off to Eastern Michigan.

Syracuse guard Joe Girard is down to two schools: Clemson or LSU.

Not exactly player movement news but still:

Former Pitt guard Xavier Johnson will get an extra year at Indiana. Former Tar Heel Marcus Paige is reportedly going to return to Chapel Hill as an assistant. That seems like it might work out well.

John Newman, who left Clemson for Cincinnati, tweets that he has earned his masters. That’s great! Congrats to him.