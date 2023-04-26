Duke Recruiting: Scouting Meleek Thomas

Two names have highlighted all conversations of Duke’s potential class of 2025: Boozer and Flagg. Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg are dominating the amateur circuit and are battling for the No. 1 overall spot in their class, while Cameron’s twin Cayden is fighting for 5* status in his own right. The consensus is that all three players are Duke leans at this early stage, given the Boozer connection to the Blue Devils and Flagg’s constant and effusive praise for the Duke program.

Now there’s another big time name to add to the board: Meleek Thomas.

Thomas earned a Duke offer over the weekend, and is himself a consensus 5* and Top 10 recruit. While some sites view him as a point guard and others as a shooting guard, he’s consistently listed as taller than 6-foot-3 (and with likely room to grow given he’s just entering his junior year of high school), so he projects as being able to potentially play either guard position. In highlight footage, Thomas appears to be primarily initiating the offense, showcasing his ability to create his own shot in multiple fashions.

Duke has offered 2025 5⭐️ PG Meleek Thomas (@ThomasMeleek)‼️pic.twitter.com/NYTCQBfdgE — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) April 23, 2023

Thomas impressed early in the EYBL circuit, averaging 14.5 points in only 20 minutes per game during the circuit’s recent stop in Atlanta. During a successful weekend for his team, Thomas not only showcased an ability to score at all three levels, but was noted for his defensive activity, something that was an obvious emphasis in Jon Scheyer’s first season at the helm in Durham.

Thomas also seems to have a knack for clutch plays, as he secured a state championship this past March with a beautiful floater in crunch time.

Meleek Thomas calls GAME for the 4A State Championship (@ThomasMeleek) pic.twitter.com/ppNiYVZp7o — Prospect Media (@prospectmedia_) March 24, 2023

More detailed scouting reports on Thomas are sure to come this summer from the AAU circuit, but it’s already shaping up to be an intense recruiting battle for his services: after holding mostly in-state offers before this spring, Thomas now has offers not only from Duke, but national champion UConn, Michigan, Xavier, and Villanova amongst many others.