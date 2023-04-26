 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action

As Jayson Tatum has an off-night and Grayson Allen is out

By JD King
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
 LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during Round One Game Four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 24, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. 
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

In Tuesday night’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, Quin Snyder’s Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 and the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 112-109.

Jalen Johnson got 14 minutes and scored three points. AJ Griffin again didn’t get in the game.

Jayson Tatum had a somewhat subdued game for the Celtics, hitting 8-12 and just 1-10 from behind the line for 19 points. He did have eight assists and eight rebounds, however.

Minnesota is out of the playoffs after losing to Denver. Austin Rivers got 14 minutes and scored two points. Wendell Moore didn't make it into the game again.

On Wednesday, RJ Barrett and the Knicks visit the Cavaliers up 3-1, Tyus Jones and the Memphis Grizzlies try to stave off elimination by the Los Angeles Lakers. Same for Grayson Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks who are down 3-1 to the Miami Heat.

