Paolo Banchero Wins NBA Rookie Of The Year

Big night for the big guy

By JD King
Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic
 ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 2: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 2, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. 
Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Congratulations to Paolo Banchero, who was announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Tuesday evening.

Banchero won 98 of 100 first place votes and 494 out of 500 total points, which pretty much puts it out of the realm of argument.

Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He could have shot better, but he was still a rookie, after all. He’ll get better.

It’s a great accomplishment for Banchero and reflects well on Duke. And if Jayson Tatum wins MVP, that’d be amazing PR for Jon Scheyer’s program.

