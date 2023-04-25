Paolo Banchero Wins NBA Rookie Of The Year

Congratulations to Paolo Banchero, who was announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Tuesday evening.

Banchero won 98 of 100 first place votes and 494 out of 500 total points, which pretty much puts it out of the realm of argument.

Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He could have shot better, but he was still a rookie, after all. He’ll get better.

It’s a great accomplishment for Banchero and reflects well on Duke. And if Jayson Tatum wins MVP, that’d be amazing PR for Jon Scheyer’s program.