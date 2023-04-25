Congratulations to Paolo Banchero, who was announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Tuesday evening.
Banchero won 98 of 100 first place votes and 494 out of 500 total points, which pretty much puts it out of the realm of argument.
Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He could have shot better, but he was still a rookie, after all. He’ll get better.
It’s a great accomplishment for Banchero and reflects well on Duke. And if Jayson Tatum wins MVP, that’d be amazing PR for Jon Scheyer’s program.
- Magic’s Paolo Banchero wins NBA Rookie of the Year award
- Orlando’s Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
- Paolo Banchero Named 2022-23 Rookie of the Year
- Paolo Banchero named 2022-23 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- Magic’s Paolo Banchero near-unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year winner
- Magic forward Paolo Banchero named 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year
- Paolo Banchero becomes 3rd Magic player to win Rookie of the Year
- Paolo Banchero met expectations and more to win Rookie of the Year
- Paolo Banchero Made It Clear All Season He Was NBA’s Best Rookie
- Magic’s Paolo Banchero: Named Rookie of the Year
Loading comments...