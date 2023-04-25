In Monday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks went down, each now trailing 3-1.

Tyus Jones finished with two points and two assists for the Grizzlies while Luke Kennard had six points, four rebounds and an assist.

LeBron James, perhaps goaded on by the antics of Dillon Brooks, finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds (you have to wonder if the Grizzlies have just about had enough of Brooks), as the Lakers won in OT.

Meanwhile, the Bucks couldn’t handle the Heat despite getting Giannis Antetokounmpo back. He had 26 points, 13 assists and 10 boards while Grayson Allen had eight points and two assists.

However, Miami’s Jimmy Butler had one of the great games of recent years, finishing with 56 points, a franchise record, and nine rebounds. Miami outscored Milwaukee by 16 in the 4th.

On Tuesday, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will try to finish off Quin Snyder’s Atlanta Hawks while Austin Rivers and the Minnesota Timberwolves try to survive, down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets.