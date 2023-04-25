ACC Portal And Player Movement News

Some significant or at least potentially significant news Monday as Missouri transfer Mohamed Diarra (6’10″/215) picked the Pack as his transfer destination.

He was a highly rated JUCO who wasn’t bad in his first year at Mizzou.

Good timing since Dusan Mahorcic entered the transfer portal. State apparently wanted him to take a redshirt and rehab but he is going to take his chances on the open market. Could be risky with a bad wheel but if you have essentially free agency, you have to accept that there are going to be winners and losers and leaving could end up being a losing move. Guess we will see.

In addition to Diarra inside, the Pack will have D.J. Burns, Ben Middlebrooks, and Ernest Ross, who might be ready to make a big leap.

Speaking of risky moves, Miami’s Norchad Omier is going to enter the NBA Draft.

That’s not entirely fair. It would be risky if he weren’t keeping his eligibility. We’re among his biggest admirers but there’s limited demand for a 6-8 power player in today’s game.

By the way, if we missed it or if you did, BC will get Quinten Post back and that’s huge, no pun intended. He really turned out as an ACC big man last season.