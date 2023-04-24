YouTube Gold: JJ Redick’s Son Challenges Josh Hart To A Three Point Shooting Contest

JJ Redick posted a hilarious video of his eight-year-old son, “Hard” Knox Redick, challenging Josh Hart of the New York Knicks, to a three point shooting contest.

It’s hard to tell just how seriously Hart took his eight-year-old challenger, but young Redick pretty clearly wasn’t fooling around.

He’s at the age where you might be able to hit the shot, but it’s still an effort to get the ball all the way to the basket.

Nonetheless, the competition was on. They followed the basic rules of a three point shooting contest, going around the perimeter with a certain number shots from each spot.

And when it was over, the NBA guard lost to the pre-pubescent son of the legendary Duke guard.

Again, he probably didn’t take this terribly seriously, but young Knox did, and when he gets back to school next year, the other kids are going to to be talking about this for quite some time.

Perhaps, like the Currys, great shooting runs in the Redick family.