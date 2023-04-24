Duke Recruiting: Meleek Thomas Gets An Offer

While Jon Scheyer steamrolled through his first two recruiting classes, progress in the 2024 cycle has been slower, with 4* wing Darren Harris the lone commit and very few reported offers out.
But that may be changing soon.
Over the weekend, 5* Meleek Thomas was offered by Scheyer. Thomas’ “dream school” growing up? None other than Duke.
Five star guard Meleek Thomas now the fourth player in the 2025 class to get an offer from Jon Scheyer.— The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) April 23, 2023
His dream school growing up — Duke.
( via @Rivals) https://t.co/ew5Z3kHHN4 pic.twitter.com/TifeAW6pnh
- While some services list Thomas as a point guard and others as a shooting guard, there is consensus that Thomas is a Top 10 player in his class and he’s noted for his shooting prowess. Despite his stellar pedigree, Thomas’ early visits were more focused on local schools, including Jeff Capel’s Pittsburgh.
