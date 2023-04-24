 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Meleek Thomas Gets An Offer

The 5* has called Duke his “dream school”

By Scott Rich
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas (5) shoots a three point shot after gaining space from Neumann-Goretti’s Amir Ailliams (12) during the first half of the PIAA 4A Championship game Thursday night at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.
Michael Longo/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Jon Scheyer steamrolled through his first two recruiting classes, progress in the 2024 cycle has been slower, with 4* wing Darren Harris the lone commit and very few reported offers out.

But that may be changing soon.

Over the weekend, 5* Meleek Thomas was offered by Scheyer. Thomas’ “dream school” growing up? None other than Duke.

