In Sunday’s Brotherhood Playoff Action, New York knocked off Cleveland 102-93, Boston took out Atlanta 129-121 and Minnesota surprised Denver 114-108.

RJ Barrett had a solid game for the Knicks, scoring 26 on 9-18 from the floor. He did miss all of his three point attempts (0-6) and only hit 8-13 from the line. The Knicks are now up 3-1 over Cleveland in their series

Jayson Tatum scored 31 to help lead the Celtics past Quin Snyder’s Atlanta. Jalen Johnson had two points off the bench. AJ Griffin didn’t get in the game. With the win, the Celtics take a 3-1 lead in their series.

Minnesota was down 3-0 in theirs but staved off elimination despite a 43 point game by Nikola Jokic. Austin Rivers finished with five points in 11 minutes.

On Monday, Grayson Allen and the Bucks take on the Miami Heat while Tyus Young and the Memphis Grizzlies renew acquaintances with the Los Angeles Lakers. And if you’ve paid any attention to that one, you know things might get fairly intense.